PSL ready to allow betting sponsorships

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is to allow clubs to accept sponsorship from betting companies in an embarrassing climbdown after taking a hard line on the issue two years ago and prosecuting Cape Town City when they signed a deal with SportPesa.

It was decided at the Board of Governors’ meeting in Johannesburg last week that clubs can now do deals with betting companies as long as it is for shirt sponsorship only and does not involve any betting-related activity‚ TimesLIVE has learnt.

It is a reversal by the PSL whose chairman Irvin Khoza reacted angrily when Cape Town City defied his instructions not to do a deal with SportPesa in 2017.

The prosecution of City is unresolved almost two years later with the matter still waiting to go to arbitration.