Proteas brace for change after disastrous World Cup campaign

The Proteas' disastrous Cricket World Cup campaign in England is expected to have a major influence on the composition of the squad that is to face England in a home series in February next year.

All-rounder JP Duminy and spinner Imran Tahir have retired from ODIs and there is the possibility of long-time top order batsman Hashim Amla also calling it a day to focus on the Test cricket.

SA finished third from the bottom in the World Cup and captain Faf du Plessis confirmed that there would be about four to five changes in the team.

“There are two or three guys who are retiring and I have always found that after a World Cup there are probably four to five changes‚” he said.

“That is because most of the guys are probably older and you will see that in this ODI team.