Donald Trump praises US on World Cup success after row with team captain

US President Donald Trump praised the women's national soccer team in the wake of their Fifa World Cup triumph on Sunday and said he would look into inviting them to the White House, just days after a spat with the captain.

"Congratulations to the US Women's Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!" tweeted Trump, who had exchanged barbs with player of the tournament Megan Rapinoe during the finals in France.