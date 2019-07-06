Cori 'Coco' Gauff counts on talent, not fate or destiny, for success

Teen sensation Cori 'Coco' Gauff does not believe either fate or destiny will play a role if she is to go on and win Wimbledon and it will be solely down to her own talent.

The 15-year-old may not have produced her most assured performance on Friday but she showed real mettle in staying in the match and saving two match points before beating Slovenian Polona Hercog 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 in just under three hours.

Gauff - who jumped in the air in delight while her parents saluted her from the players box her mother chest pumping - next plays former world number one Simona Halep.

But win or lose on Monday it will be down to her and not outside forces.

"I don't really believe in fate and destiny," she said.

"I feel like you can kind of change your own world.

"Like sometimes fate can always not be a good thing.

"Sometimes fate can be a bad thing. I try not to think of it as my destiny or whatever."