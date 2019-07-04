Egyptians are nowhere near as confident as South Africans might think of their national team beating Bafana Bafana in Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last-16 clash at Cairo International Stadium.

The Egyptian team‚ with Liverpool hitman Mohamed Salah on the right and in-form Trézéguet on the left‚ has not captured the imagination of the public despite three clinical wins - 1-0 against Zimbabwe‚ then 2-0 against DR Congo and Uganda - in Group A.

The reasons will sound familiar to South Africans.

Coach Javier Aguirre - the man who led Mexico against Bafana in the opening game of the 2010 World Cup - is seen as too defensive.

And‚ ironically‚ it is the defensiveness‚ but also good structure‚ that has seen Bafana's performance under Stuart Baxter provoke anger from the public at home that has some Egyptians worried.