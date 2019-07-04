WATCH | Inside Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly

"Even this training ground here [El Tetsh]. It's not easy to be a player at Al Ahly and train in this place where all legends of Al Ahly have played.

"It's not just a new club or new training ground. It's the same ground as [current Ahly president Mahmoud] El Khatib and [Mohamed] Aboutrika have trained on - all the legends over the years‚ Saleh Selim.

"So it gives you something as well‚ which we call the red shirt spirit.

"Of course Zamalek have things like this‚ but all new. They don't have something that's very old like us‚ because they have moved their facilities."

The prime property in central Cairo gives Ahly rock-like financial stability based on fixed assets.

"It [the sports club complex] became a brand in itself. It sells the name and it sells itself‚" El Ghatas said.