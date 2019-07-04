Sunshine for Tahir‚ gloom for SA as end of dismal World Cup looms

Imran Tahir nailed it in one in Manchester on Thursday when he said: “The sun’s come out now but the Cricket World Cup is gone.”

It was indeed warm — a smoking 22 degrees — in England’s friendliest city.

And the men’s World Cup is indeed over as a project for South Africa.

No amount of marketing fluff can change the fact that their game against Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday‚ their last match of the tournament‚ is a bona fide dead rubber.

The Aussies were the first team to reach the semi-finals.

Faf du Plessis’ side were the first to shamble out of the running for the semis.

That’s about as dead as dead can be.