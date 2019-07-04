Shock as Zimbabwe accused of fixing last Afcon group game against DR Congo

A sensational report in a Madagascan newspaper has claimed that Zimbabwe threw their final Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) pool match to allow DR Congo a path in the Last 16 of the competition‚ but there are a number of inconsistencies with a story more likely to be filed under “fake news”.

The report claims that goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze‚ who plays in the PSL for Baroka FC‚ was promised payment to allow DR Congo to score the goals they needed to earn a second round meeting with Madagascar as one of the four best third-placed teams in the competition.

It claims knowledge from unnamed sources‚ suggesting the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are aware of the matter and would meet to discuss how to handle it.