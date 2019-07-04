Kuyga Football Association gets much-needed cash injection
Sponsors looking to get youth to live more active lifestyles in the community
Kuyga Football Association president Thekiso Mntwana believes football has the power to change lives after the organisation received a generous sponsorship on Tuesday.
The one year deal, valued at R80 000, was the work of Caltex Greenbushes Service Station, a long time supporter of football in the area.
Seen as an acknowledgement for the work the FA is doing to make a positive impact on the youth within the community, the deal has an option of a further two year extension.
“The beautiful game has proved the secret weapon in reducing crime,”as well as drug and alcohol abuse by young people in the Greenbushes, St Albans, Seaview, Theescombe and Rocklands areas, all of which falls under Kuyga in Ward 40,” Mntwana said.
Mntwana said there were already clubs who fielded under 13 and 15 boys teams, in addition to senior men’s teams. Furthermore, he anticipated that by 2020, they were hoping to see a growth in the number of clubs from the area, as well as increasing the participation of girls in the sport.
He further added that community leaders had seen a drop in social ills in the area since the inception of the Kuyga FA in 2011, which now boasts 12 clubs with over 800 players.
“Discipline and dedication have improved amongst our youth, Interest in sports participation has increased which ultimately means more youth on the playing fields and less in the street,” he added.
Mntwana believed the introduction of incentives in the form of cash prizes, medals and trophies had further peaked the interest of young people in the community, which he says “ensures people take it more seriously and makes teams more competitive.”
Caltex Greenbushes owner Jurie Snyman said the sponsorship, made in partnership with master franchisor Caltex Eastern Cape Marketer, came as an extension of the annual Caltex Freshstop Youth Day Soccer tournament.
“The tournament is an annual highlight and now the excitement of soccer will be a year round event.
“We are more than a business in this area, our staff comes from this area and we want to be an active participant in the community we serve,” Snyman added.
“By supporting soccer, other sports schools and community outreach projects in the area, we believe we are contributing to the uplifting people and making this a better area to live in,” he concluded.
CECM regional manager Craig Herman reiterated the company;’s commitment to supporting community outreach projects by the service stations in their provincial network.
Freshstop regional business consultant Roy Price said the store has seen considerable growth in the area as a result of the support from the community, adding “Freshstop is growing in the area thanks to community support, so we are only happy to give something back.”