Kuyga Football Association gets much-needed cash injection

Kuyga Football Association president Thekiso Mntwana believes football has the power to change lives after the organisation received a generous sponsorship on Tuesday.

The one year deal, valued at R80 000, was the work of Caltex Greenbushes Service Station, a long time supporter of football in the area.

Seen as an acknowledgement for the work the FA is doing to make a positive impact on the youth within the community, the deal has an option of a further two year extension.

“The beautiful game has proved the secret weapon in reducing crime,”as well as drug and alcohol abuse by young people in the Greenbushes, St Albans, Seaview, Theescombe and Rocklands areas, all of which falls under Kuyga in Ward 40,” Mntwana said.

Mntwana said there were already clubs who fielded under 13 and 15 boys teams, in addition to senior men’s teams. Furthermore, he anticipated that by 2020, they were hoping to see a growth in the number of clubs from the area, as well as increasing the participation of girls in the sport.

He further added that community leaders had seen a drop in social ills in the area since the inception of the Kuyga FA in 2011, which now boasts 12 clubs with over 800 players.