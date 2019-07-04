Frank Lampard named Chelsea coach

The former England midfielder played a key role in Chelsea's golden era, making 648 appearances and scoring a club record 211 goals between 2001-2014. In that time, he won three Premier League titles as well as the Champions League.

"After 13 years with us as a player, where he became a club legend and our record goalscorer, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

"We will do everything we can to ensure he has all the support required to be a huge success."

Lampard's former Chelsea team mate Petr Cech joined the club as a technical and performance advisor last month, and the pair will play a key role in the overhaul of the playing squad.

Chelsea, however, have been handed a two-window transfer ban by world soccer's governing body Fifa for breaching rules regarding the international transfer and registration of players under 18.