Bafana Bafana’s pool matches at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) have come to an end and now the side waits anxiously to see if they will reach the knockout stages in Egypt.

The side has been roundly criticized for their performances in defeats to Ivory Coast and Morocco‚ both by 1-0 scorelines‚ and even the 1-0 victory over Namibia‚ but some players have stood out and raised their hand.

HeraldLIVE rates the players who featured for more than 45 minutes from the group-stage matches.

Ronwen Williams

Minutes: 180

Rating: 8/10

Williams has grown his reputation at the tournament‚ with most expecting Darren Keet to be handed the gloves for the opener against Ivory Coast.

Williams produced a world-class save in the game and was left badly exposed for the Ivorian winner.

He did not play against Namibia‚ but was back for the clash with Morocco and again performed admirably.

There was nothing he could do about the winner for the North Africans.

Williams has been poor in the national team jersey in the past‚ but looks like he could be the long-term solution with Itumeleng Khune’s future unknown.