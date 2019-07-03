'Richie Mo’unga is due a bad game‚' says former Bok wing Bryan Habana

Surely Mo’unga can’t sustain this rich vein of form and at some point his bubble has to burst?

“He is due a bad game‚” said former Bok wing Bryan Habana.

The reason for the former Bok speedster arrived at this conclusion may have less to do with Mo’unga himself than regular inside centre Ryan Crotty who is out injured.

“Ryan Crotty not being available for the final might make a difference.

"He brings a wealth of experience and calmness to that backline and really allows Richie to play his natural game.

"He might be due a bad game but he's got that experience of playing so well at the moment‚” Habana slightly tempered his view.