Mzansi reacts to Bafana Bafana's Afcon 'resurrection'
Bafana Bafana made it into the knockout round of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and South Africans on Twitter think the competition is definitely rigged. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive
Mzansi is in shock after Mali's victory over Angola on Tuesday helped ensure that Bafana Bafana qualified for the last-16 round of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The national team is set to do battle with Egypt on Saturday.
The team was on the brink of an exit in Group D following their losses to Ivory Coast and Morocco.
SportsLIVE PODCAST | Proteas future & Baxter blunder
Coach Stuart Baxter is under immense pressure from fans, who expect a win this time. On Monday, he was lambasted for excluding Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch from the squad, with followers saying they believed he and Percy Tau could have ensured a much better performance from the team.
But Mali's win, and several other results, saw Bafana qualify as one of the best third-placed teams at the tournament.
The result will also mean a payday for Bafana Bafana players, who will pocket R320,000 for qualifying for the next round.
Many South Africans were shocked and relieved when they woke up to the news on Wednesday morning. They flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes, not only about qualifying, but also about what it will take to beat Egypt.
Bafana Bafana is like that learner who failed Grade 11 twice and had to be progressed to the next grade#BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/t7sZQyH58N— Themba Nobunga (@NcekuThemba) July 3, 2019
Congratulations Bafana Bafana— Humbu (@Jaykea07) July 3, 2019
Y'all are making us proud as a nation, you are teaching us that "Prayer works" pic.twitter.com/o5S1tVEIUV
#BafanaCanOnlyWinIf they play 90 minutes in a ground like this without switching sides . pic.twitter.com/ltKAv1Bkzx— Anti-BS (@Anti__Bullshit) July 2, 2019
Me trying to explain to my girlfriend , how BAFANA Bafana qualified for the round of 16 after losing 2 games #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/QkDMgaHqXU— #BaxterOut ? (@Karabo_Mahlok) July 3, 2019
Bafana Bafana should just come back home for Durban July . We all know soze balenze ixesha kwi Egypt pic.twitter.com/UXOqbYPVZq— Ice-t Piliso™ (@Ice_tPiliso) July 3, 2019
#BafanaCanOnlyWinIf they can change the name (bafana bafana) that name has no dignity for a national team especially an African national. The name bafana bafana means small boys... I don't think that's a proper name for a national team. ?? pic.twitter.com/L7fkLAtIbz— T-BOSE...??? (@Thabisokale3) July 2, 2019
Aowa we prayed only to Face Egypt ????— ?Princess? (@AuciaS) July 3, 2019
We should have just come home??while we had some dignity left....#BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/9rMQBjbACU
#BafanaCanOnlyWinIf their salary was calculated based on the number of games they win or on a number of goals per game not by being selected on the Bafana squad! No goal, no salary! No win, no benefits! pic.twitter.com/A8cRTEHfTR— Tshepiso (@LovelyTshepy) July 2, 2019
???? Bafana Bafana vs Egypt it a David vs Goliate ? pic.twitter.com/Bvn8ATSCzy— Xolani Zulu (@XolaniZ17805492) July 3, 2019
Dear @BafanaBafana and South African football fans worldwide. Please lower your expectations on Saturday. We do not stand a chance against Egypt. Let's not kid ourselves pic.twitter.com/ZVq8gCLENL— wan29? (@_live_tp) July 3, 2019
#BafanaCanOnlyWinIf Benni McCarthy becomes the head coach. pic.twitter.com/XFz2I6BVho— Fred Brito Gomez (@FredBrito10) July 2, 2019
Now that Bafana Bafana has somehow qualified and Zimbabwe is going home , Can they atleast borrow us their number 5 ? pic.twitter.com/QJpvIEPkrD— Iiah (@Iiah89484073) July 3, 2019
#BafanaCanOnlyWinIf they ignore Stuart Baxter's instructions, game plan and tactics.— I-AM-BLACK-FIRST (@mphikzo) July 2, 2019
#BafanaCanOnlyWinIf they make Banyana Banyana play for them? pic.twitter.com/HGp1jANaGd— Tobygirl (@TMamamomo) July 2, 2019
#BafanaCanOnlyWinIf they were paid if they only win. No win no pay. pic.twitter.com/kWHQbWCl9D— Khanya Thembane (@noksy_k) July 2, 2019
#BafanaCanOnlyWinIf They sallow their pride and admit Caster Semenya is the only Team of the nation pic.twitter.com/AmbnMK0HQA— Karabo Kgorane (@KgoraneKarabo) July 2, 2019
#BafanaCanOnlyWinIf they were Playing against themselves ?....— ?King Mabaso ?? ?? (@SizweBebe) July 2, 2019
Bafana ? Bafana. ? ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/FiDZyZ5WoT
#BafanaCanOnlyWinIf if Mothiba becomes a goal keeper because vele o thiba amagoals! pic.twitter.com/qNMCfKeKZF— Khanya Thembane (@noksy_k) July 2, 2019
#BafanaCanOnlyWinIf they join a dancing competition pic.twitter.com/faevftihwP— Archie (@LordEihcra) July 2, 2019