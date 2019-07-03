EP lose out in nail-biting encounter

There was heartache for Eastern Province as the Griffons kicked a last-minute penalty goal to edge out the Elephants 28-24 in a nail-biting clash on day two of the U18 Craven Week at Grey College in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

It was a physical affair as both teams’ forwards got stuck in, while the backs were solid in support.

The Welkom side took a narrow 13-7 lead at the break, but Eastern Province fought back with intent, and they found themselves level on four tries in the dying minutes.

Two penalty goals by the Griffons to add to their conversion, however, cancelled out the Eastern Cape side’s two conversions.

The Blue Bulls overturned a 17-10 halftime deficit against Border in an entertaining clash to secure a 35-24 victory.

The first stanza was a tight tussle with both sides relying on their forwards to give them the edge, but the Pretoria outfit’s strong second-half display, in which they stepped up the quality of their attack, nudged them into a convincing lead as they outscored the East London outfit by six tries to four.

Nsuku Baloyi (wing) made a valuable contribution, touching down twice.