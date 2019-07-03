Banned Black Leopards boss David Thidiela faces fresh problems

Banned Black Leopards owner-chairman David Thidiela’s problems seem likely to worsen if he is found to have breached the conditions of his ban.

The outspoken Thidiela is serving a one-year ban that bars him from participating in all football-related activities but it has emerged that the Premier Soccer League’s Disciplinary Committee could add another charge at his appeal hearing on Thursday if he is found to have ignored the terms of his punishment.

The ban bars him from participating in all football-related activities but a seemingly defiant Thidiela has been seen in the stands at Thohoyandou Stadium watching his team's matches on numerous occasions.

According to sources who have seen him at the stadium on matchdays‚ Thidiela usually goes as far as walking onto the pitch and also into the dressing room to address the players.