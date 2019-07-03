Aldo Scribante to host Eastern Province/Border battle royale

Aldo Scribante is set for an invasion of Border motorsport enthusiasts when the Border Modified Saloon Cars heads to do battle against Nelson Mandela Bay’s Eastern Province Modified Saloons this weekend.

This will be the highlight of the weekend’s action, and despite there being a few other classes also competing on the day, the Modified Saloon battle is set to be one for the ages.

That intercity spat is the highlight, with motorcycles, Sports & GTs, Historic and Fine Cars also all part of the show.

Class championship leader Aldo and Silvio look set to continue their spat with Bryn High, while Duncan Lethbridge (Audi TT) will also join the battle. Last time out the locals were shown the way by Jozi visitor George Economedes’ wild Golf.

There was also an upset in Class B, when championship leader Deon Slabbert ran into trouble and failed to score in his rapid Polo Turbo, allowing Rufus Neethling to close him down in the title chase.

Steve High’s Chevy Cruze and Kevin Kelly’s Mitsubishi are among the other local drivers to watch out for, however, they will have some real opposition from the Border in the form of last year’s PE 3-Hour winner Dean Ball and his trusty BMW.

East London Polo Turbo duo Julian Herman and Doc Bevan Choudree alongside Rob Clarke’s naturally aspirated Honda Civic come to town to take on local heroes Marais Ellis and Johan Nel in Class C.

Class D should also prove a melting pot of racing action as PE championship leader Stephen Aukamp’s BMW will have a tough task against East London drivers Cameron Hall’s BMW and Brady Choudree (Golf) will be out to prove who are the Class D bosses in the Eastern Province.