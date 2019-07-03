Aldo Scribante to host Eastern Province/Border battle royale
Action aplenty as visiting contingent look to unseat Nelson Mandela Bay racers
Aldo Scribante is set for an invasion of Border motorsport enthusiasts when the Border Modified Saloon Cars heads to do battle against Nelson Mandela Bay’s Eastern Province Modified Saloons this weekend.
This will be the highlight of the weekend’s action, and despite there being a few other classes also competing on the day, the Modified Saloon battle is set to be one for the ages.
That intercity spat is the highlight, with motorcycles, Sports & GTs, Historic and Fine Cars also all part of the show.
Class championship leader Aldo and Silvio look set to continue their spat with Bryn High, while Duncan Lethbridge (Audi TT) will also join the battle. Last time out the locals were shown the way by Jozi visitor George Economedes’ wild Golf.
There was also an upset in Class B, when championship leader Deon Slabbert ran into trouble and failed to score in his rapid Polo Turbo, allowing Rufus Neethling to close him down in the title chase.
Steve High’s Chevy Cruze and Kevin Kelly’s Mitsubishi are among the other local drivers to watch out for, however, they will have some real opposition from the Border in the form of last year’s PE 3-Hour winner Dean Ball and his trusty BMW.
East London Polo Turbo duo Julian Herman and Doc Bevan Choudree alongside Rob Clarke’s naturally aspirated Honda Civic come to town to take on local heroes Marais Ellis and Johan Nel in Class C.
Class D should also prove a melting pot of racing action as PE championship leader Stephen Aukamp’s BMW will have a tough task against East London drivers Cameron Hall’s BMW and Brady Choudree (Golf) will be out to prove who are the Class D bosses in the Eastern Province.
Overall PE Modified championship and Class E leader Daniel Bright in his Fuchs Golf will face off against rivals Wicus Basson (Golf) and Derik Gouws, as East London Brat Pack ladies Charne (Golf) and Melinda Marais (Monza), make the trip to challenge for top provincial honours.
Class F sees Theo Scholtz (Polo) defending his sizeable PE championship lead over Warren Oates, Johan Nel and Riaan Van Hyssteen.
The EP Sports & GT races will see the focus shift onto Gordon Nicholson (Skyline GTR) and his ongoing title battle with Kean Barnard and Jeandre Marais’ nimble Lotus 7’s.
Two-wheeled action continues with Ivor Vermaak (Yamaha), Paul Jansen (Kawasaki 650), Chad Bilsbury (Honda 400), while Historic class riders Johan Anker (Yamaha) and Ian Meaker (Historic Ducati), Ashton Heidemann (KTM 300) will be out to entertain in the smaller motorcycle races.
Shaun Rudolph has been the PE Classic Saloon man to beat this year in his wieldy Ford Escort, but he will have Neil Van Eyk’s similar car, Deon Gouws’ Kadett and Anton Ehlers Escort to fend off for top honours. However, Darryn Vice (Anglia), Rane Berry (Skyline), Andrew Greenland's Alfa and Ronald Scott and Robert Halgreen's Escort among other PE racers chasing for classic car glory.
The EP Fine Cars will offer a great variety of racing with the likes of Robin Venter, Francois and Tertius Wium and Tom Hugo ready to take to the track in everything from BMW to a Nissan 350Z
Racing action gets underway at Aldo Scribante on Saturday, July 6. Gate entry is R50 per adult and kids are free. Food and refreshments will be available and qualifying starts at 8 am, with three races per class from mid-morning.