Seedorf defends Cameroon's dull show against Ghana

Cameroon coach and former Dutch star Clarence Seedorf hope the Africa Cup of Nations trophy holders can deliver a more crowd-pleasing performance against Benin in Egypt today.

He conceded that the 0-0 draw with Ghana at the weekend offered little excitement.

"It may not have been good for the fans and we want to do better ..." he said.

Seedorf defended his tactics after the clash with Ghana fell far short of expectations, saying he always aims to win.

"We never start a match to draw, we start to win, but I was satisfied with a point," he said of a result that virtually guarantees the Indomitable Lions a last-16 place.

Cameroon lead Group F with four points, two more than Benin and Ghana and three ahead of Guinea-Bissau.

African football legend Jay-Jay Okocha believes Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah could be fired if they lose to Guinea-Bissau and are eliminated.

The retired Nigeria midfielder says he is "disappointed with Appiah and so are Ghanaians" after draws against Benin and Cameroon have left the Black Stars unsure of qualification.

"Kwesi has to win against Guinea-Bissau to keep his job," said Okocha.

Guinea-Bissau is among four teams who failed to score in their first two group matches, with former Liverpool youth team forward Toni Silva among those misfiring.

Mali will look for goals from Moussa Marega, whose six for Porto in the last Champions League was bettered only by Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Angola has been unpredictable in two draws under Serb coach Srdjan Vasiljevic, impressing when holding Tunisia before giving a mediocre performance against Mauritania.

Tunisia has been one of the flops of the Cup of Nations so far, taking only two points from uninspiring displays against Angola and Mali.

Today's fixtures: Benin v Cameroon (6pm); Guinea-Bissau v Ghana (6pm); Angola v Mali (9pm); Mauritania v Tunisia (9pm). - AFP