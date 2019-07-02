'My goal is to win Wimbledon,' says teen Cori Gauff after Venus shock

Cori Gauff, at 15 the youngest ever qualifier for Wimbledon, is not content with just beating five-time champion Venus Williams -- now she wants to win the title.

The teenage American, who was not even born when Williams won her first two Wimbledon singles titles, showed not an ounce of fear on Court One, making light of the 24 years age difference and her ranking of 313 as she eased to a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Gauff made no bones about her ambitions at the tournament.

"My goal is to win it," she said. "I said this before: I want to be the greatest.

"My dad told me that I could do this when I was eight.

"I'm still, like, not 100% confident. But you never know what happens."