'It would be disrespectful to Stuart Baxter to talk about his job while he's still there‚' says Hunt

Gavin Hunt appears to be a popular choice to replace embattled Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter but the Bidvest Wits coach is determined to stay out of the furious debate.

Bafana face the possibility of exiting the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt at the first hurdle and further participation in the continental event is no longer in their hands after the 1-0 defeat to Morocco on Monday night.

Fans have voiced their frustration with Baxter's tactics in the competition and Hunt's name has come up as many of them debate possible replacements for the beleaguered Briton.

But Hunt did not want to entertain the debate and said talking about the Bafana job when there is no vacancy at Safa House would be a sign of disrespect to the incumbent Baxter.