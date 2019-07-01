Bafana face might of Morocco

Morocco coach Hervé Renard has said he will make "two or three" changes to his starting line-up to meet Bafana Bafana in the final Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group D match at Cairo’s Al Salam Stadium on Monday (kick-off 6pm).

The only changes Bafana need are for their attacking players to raise their game.

Talented strikers such as Percy Tau, Themba Zwane and Lebo Mothiba have all performed at the highest level in the past and if they are going to come to the Nations Cup party, this would seem an opportune time to do so.

However twice-Nations Cup winner Renard will still put out a near full-strength combination, with winning Group D — for which Morocco need a draw

— his team’s ambition.

With the four best third-placed finishers from six groups also reaching the last-16, Bafana’s current three points might just be enough to progress. But they would prefer a draw against Morocco to make sure. That will be SA’s biggest ask yet of what has been a hugely demanding Afcon so far.

Renard said he might make some changes to refresh his team from their bruising 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast on Friday. "Of course I have to manage the squad. But the first target is to finish top of the group.

"You do also have to consider the next round. So it’s a balance to find. But, for sure I will make two or three changes."

Bafana seemingly have no real argument for why they should win or draw against Morocco, the best team in the group. The South Africans’ performance in a 1-0 defeat against Ivory Coast where the attack failed, and unconvincing 1-0 win over Namibia on Friday night, has not been excellent or flowing. Morocco were at times awe-inspiring in their discipline, class and attacking explosiveness against Ivory Coast.

But Bafana finally did, after Bongani Zungu headed them ahead against Namibia in the 68th minute, produce a glimpse of confidence on the ball.

Perhaps, such a team, which has the capability of producing so much more than they have shown at this Nations Cup, a side who can show up on a given day, often when it is least expected, are dangerous and hard to plan against.

Renard seemed unconcerned with the unpredictable nature of Stuart Baxter’s Bafana. He indicated that, even if a good SA turn up, Morocco still have enough class to overcome the South Africans. "Yes, I think for them it was very important to win against Namibia. I have a big advantage — I know SA," Renard said, smiling broadly.

"It won’t be my first game against SA. My best memory was in the Mandela Challenge in Johannesburg, winning 1-0 with Zambia [in 2012], and some Cosafa Cup games.

"We have to be concentrated on our target. We knew before, when the draw was made in Cairo, that this group would be tough. And it is tough."

Morocco’s tall, mobile Spanish-based centre-forward Youssef En-Nesyri of Leganes intelligently found the spaces to get on the end of deliveries against Ivory Coast, and scored the goal.

Saudi-based Noureddine Amrabat was on fire on the left wing, Galatasaray playmaker Younes Belhanda made a classy return from injury, and Ajax Amsterdam’s Hakim Ziyech can be Morocco’s best attacker on the right.

