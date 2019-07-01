Bafana almost there - Last 16 hope for SA

Bafana Bafana are not under pressure to beat Morocco at Al-Salam Stadium on Monday night (6pm) in their final Group D game of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Although Bafana can even lose to Morocco and still make it through as one of the best third-placed teams and with three points after beating Namibia 1-0 in their last match, there's hope for Stuart Baxter's men to progress to the last 16 of the expanded tournament.

At training and at their base, Bafana have cut a relaxed figure, but star forward Percy Tau has suggested it's not because they have more chances to reach the next round.

"It's a bit about being focused. We are just being focused on our mission and to prepare to get better as the matches go by," Tau said at a pre-match briefing yesterday.

"We are trying to focus on every match that comes."

The 25-year-old assured the nation that Bafana are getting better with every match in the tournament.