Woodwork foils Ghana as goal drought hits Cup of Nations

Owusu Kwabena rattled the crossbar for Ghana as they drew 0-0 with defending champions Cameroon Saturday in the second successive goalless Africa Cup of Nations match.

Substitute Kwabena came on after 87 minutes and immediately went closest to breaking the deadlock in a cagey Group F clash in Ismailia.

Ghana had another chance to beat Cameroon for the first time in five attempts at the Cup of Nations, but a shot from Andrew Viadom lacked power and Andre Onana saved comfortably.

Billed as a highlight of the 36-match group phase in Egypt, the game produced little excitement as the defences dominated.

Seeking a sixth African title, Cameroon top the table with four points, four-time champions Ghana have two, Benin one and Guinea-Bissau are pointless.

Benin meet Guinea-Bissau later in the second part of a double-header in the northern Egyptian city.

Earlier Saturday, Angola and Mauritania drew 0-0 in the first goalless draw of the tournament after the previous 21 matches produced 43 goals.

Cameroon made four changes and Ghana three after their first group matches with the trophy-holders seeking a victory that would clinch qualification for the second round.

Ghanaian Thomas Partey squandered a good early chance when he blazed over from close range after being set up just outside the box.

Christian Atsu from Premier League club Newcastle United had to go off injured after only 15 minutes and Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah sent in Samuel Owuso.

As the half progressed at the Ismailia Stadium, five-time African champions Cameroon twice came close to taking the lead.

A superb sliding tackle by Jonathan Mensah, recalled in place of suspended John Boye, foiled Karl Toko Ekambi as he prepared to shoot.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori rescued Ghana soon after, brilliantly pushing away a Christian Bassogog attempt after an Ekambi cut-back.

With defences in control as the second half progressed, there were more attempts from long range and Mubarak Wakaso was just off target for Ghana.

