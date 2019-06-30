"I'm not cheap‚" was Morocco coach Herve Renard's blunt message to the SA Football Association (Safa) on Sunday from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) ahead of his team's Group D meeting against Bafana Bafana at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium on Monday.

Safa have long viewed twice Afcon winner Renard as a potential Bafana coach.

He was reported to have been approached by the association after Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba was dismissed in December 2016‚ with Renard apparently too expensive.

The Frenchman has made it no secret that he likes South Africa as a country.

Safa instead hired then-SuperSport United‚ and current incumbent‚ Stuart Baxter.

Renard then steered Morocco to qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.