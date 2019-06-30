Caf dates could give PSL headache next season

Premier Soccer League (PSL) officials are facing a potential fixture nightmare in the coming season after they were forced to finalise the new schedule without knowing the dates of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have qualified for the Champions League while Bidvest Wits and National First Division (NFD) side Galaxy‚ who qualified after they won the Nedbank Cup in May‚ will take part in the Confederation Cup.

The PSL officials have no idea when Sundowns‚ Pirates‚ Wits and Galaxy are going to play their games away from home as the Confederation of African Football (Caf) are yet to avail the dates.

“They know when these Champions League and Confederation Cup matches are going to be played but the problem is that they don’t know when each team will be playing away from home‚” said a PSL club officials with an intimate knowledge of the Caf fixture schedule.