Lewis Hamilton hit by three-place grid penalty in Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton was hit by a three-place penalty for the Austrian Grand Prix which demoted the Mercedes driver from second to fifth on the grid for Sunday’s race.

The stewards imposed the sanction on the world champion for impeding the Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen in qualifying on Saturday at the Spielberg circuit.

Charles Leclerc starts from pole with the Red Bull of Max Verstappen now promoted to share the front row with the Ferrari driver.

Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes and McLaren’s Lando Norris occupy the second row with Hamilton and Raikkonen on the third row.