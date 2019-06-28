Kaizer Chiefs are yet to confirm their interest in the free-scoring Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi who has been linked with them after his contract expired with top Tanzanian football club Simba SC.

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa told TimesLive on Friday afternoon that “like everybody we’ve seen the reports linking us with Okwi but as far as I know there’s nothing we know or can say about it”.

Maphosa‚ however‚ insisted that as the club was in the construction phase ahead of the season in which they will be celebrating their 50th anniversary after four unprecedented seasons without winning a single trophy‚ he cannot rule out further signings before the close of the current window period expected to shut down at the end of August.

So far Amakhosi have signed striker Lazalous Kambole from Zesco United in Zambia and Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei‚ ironically from Okwi’s team‚ Simba.

“As things stands‚ there are numerous possibilities that are currently under construction‚” said Maphosa.

“As soon as there’s finality to any of them your readers will be the first ones to know.”

Other than Okwi‚ Amakhosi have been strongly linked with Bidvest Wits dynamic midfielder Thabang Monare and SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike.

Okwi‚ who has scored two goals to help Uganda to stand a good chance of qualifying for the second of the Africa Cup of Nations currently underway in Egypt‚ was quoted by SABC on Thursday saying: “You never know‚ this is football anything can happen.”

The Kampala born 26-year-old striker scored in Uganda’s 2-0 victory in their opening match of Group A on Saturday and netted his second in the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe on Wednesday‚ putting The Cranes on the verge of qualifying for the second round of Afcon for the first time in their history.