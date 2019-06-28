Sport

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela's gym snap gets him all the love

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 28 June 2019
Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela is inspiring his Twitter followers.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Responses to the one picture of Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela at the gym continue to trickle in as his fans and Twitter followers commend him for leading by example.

In his caption, he advises that fitness is key if one is looking to achieve overall strength, which reads: "Spiritual, mental and physical strength all require a certain level training."

Komphela is well known among his social media followers for dropping pearls of wisdom on different topics such as manhood, fatherhood and most recently, taking care of ones mental and physical wellness. 

Here's a glimpse of the responses:

