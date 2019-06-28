EP Rugby boss calls urgent meeting
Matters reached a head on on Thursday when Matika, who is also a Kings board member, lashed out at the team’s owners for asking Nick Mallett to help them in the process to appoint a new coach.
Matters reached a head on on Thursday when Matika, who is also a Kings board member, lashed out at the team’s owners for asking Nick Mallett to help them in the process to appoint a new coach.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.