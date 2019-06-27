“The information I have is that there is a massive cash flow problem at the union and as a result the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) is reluctant to guarantee further loans to finance the business side of the union.

“As a consequence to the directors of the company (WP Rugby)‚ who pay the salaries have been hesitant to offer new contracts without being able to honour them.

"That‚ in short‚ is the crux of the issue.”

Another source told TimesLIVE at least one senior Springbok player was considering a lawsuit for loss of earnings against Western Province Rugby.

He turned down lucrative overseas offers based on the promises made by Western Province. Without a written contract‚ all he has is the word of financially stressed union.

A prominent player agent said: “This is the time of year that players are renegotiating deals or taking up new offers. Contracts with overseas clubs would have been finalised a while ago.