Although the PSL has not officially released the new season’s fixtures in full‚ SowetanLIVE has obtained a draft list that shows the likely path for the AmaKhosi.

They start with an away trip to Highlands Park on August 4‚ before a first home game of the season six days later when they welcome Black Leopards.

Thereafter they have two tricky ties which will perhaps tell us much about their season prospects – home to SuperSport United (Aug. 24) and away at Cape Town City (Aug. 27)‚ two sides who expect to be challenging for the league title this season.

It is a tough beginning in a league where there are few easy games anymore‚ but Chiefs fans will no doubt have an eye on the fixtures against their traditional rivals.

The first Soweto Derby of the league season is slated for Nov. 9‚ Chiefs’ home game‚ while the reverse fixture is to be played on Feb. 29 in what is a leap year in 2020.

They will also play away at Mamelodi Sundowns on Oct. 27‚ with their home game against The Brazilians on Feb. 1.

That will be the conclusion of a punishing run for the AmaKhosi that will see them play seven games in 29 days at the start of the year‚ one every four days.

Teams they will face in that time include SuperSport United (away)‚ Cape Town City (home) and BidVest Wits (home)‚ what will be a vital stretch of the campaign for the side.

It will also be immediately followed by the start of the Nedbank Cup‚ so Middendorp will hope his side are in good shape to make a run deep into that competition as they seek elusive silverware for the first time since 2015.

The fixture computer has also thrown up an anomaly with their 10-game stretch between their clash with Sundowns on Oct. 27 and a meeting with Leopards on Jan. 18 seeing the side play seven of those away‚ with only three home games.

That is offset by five home games in their first eight league matches of the campaign‚ perhaps allowing the side to get off to a more confident start.

The start to the season could be a bit of a slow-burner for Chiefs fans – the side are involved in four league games in August‚ three in September but then only two in October‚ though there will be a Telkom Knockout fixture mixed in there as well.

That is become of the MTN8 and also FIFA International dates in September and October.

Should Chiefs be in the title running come the end of the season‚ they face what is a fairly gentle run-in to the season.

Their final five fixtures are Bloemfontein Celtic (away)‚ Stellenbosch FC (home)‚ BidVest Wits (away)‚ Chippa United (home) and Baroka FC (away).

The match against Chippa will be played on Wednesday‚ May 6‚ with the final round of fixtures in the season‚ the clash with Baroka FC‚ on Saturday‚ May 9.

Those two rounds of games are scheduled to be played concurrently.

KAIZER CHIEFS’ ABSA PREMIERSHIP FIXTURES – 2019/20

04/08 Highlands Park (away)

10/08 Black Leopards (home)

24/08 SuperSport United (home)

27/08 Cape Town City (away)

14/09 Polokwane City (home)

24/09 AmaZulu (away)

28/09 Baroka FC (home)

01/10 Lamontville Golden Arrows (home)

27/10 Mamelodi Sundowns (away)

05/11 Chippa United (away)

09/11 Orlando Pirates (home)

27/11 Stellenbosch FC (away)

07/12 Bloemfontein Celtic (home)

22/12 Maritzburg United (away)

04/01 SuperSport United (away)

08/01 Highlands Park (away)

12/01 Cape Town City (home)

18/01 Black Leopards (away)

21/01 BidVest Wits (home)

25/01 Lamontville Golden Arrows (away)

01/02 Mamelodi Sundowns (home)

15/02 Maritzburg United (home)

29/02 Orlando Pirates (away)

07/03 AmaZulu (home)

21/03 Polokwane City (away)

05/04 Bloemfontein Celtic (away)

11/04 Stellenbosch FC (home)

24/04 BidVest Wits (away)

06/05 Chippa United (home)

09/05 Baroka FC (away)