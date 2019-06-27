Knowledge Musona does not think that Kaizer Chiefs can afford to buy him out of the three years left on his contract at Anderlecht.

The "Smiling Assassin" has made it no secret that he has not been happy at the big Belgium club since his transfer there last season after six successful campaigns with Oostende.

Musona played eight games and scored one goal for Anderlecht in the first half of 2018-19‚ then was loaned to Lokeren‚ where he scored another goal in six games.

The striker spearheaded a dominant performance by Zimbabwe against Uganda‚ but missed chances‚ in the Warriors' 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group A draw at Cairo International Stadium here on Wednesday night.