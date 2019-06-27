JP Duminy apologises for SA's World Cup flop
JP Duminy has apologised to the nation for South Africa’s performance at the World Cup.
Faf du Plessis’ team go into Friday’s game against Sri Lanka at the Riverside with five losses from seven games‚ and with no hope of reaching the semi-finals.
Duminy‚ who will retire from the international stage after the tournament‚ has played in only three of those matches.
He was asked if he was disappointed not to have seen more game time‚ and his answer soared beyond the personal.
“It’s disappointing but it’s not the biggest disappointment‚” Duminy said.
“If I had played three games and we had made the play-offs and fought for the title‚ anyone would be in a happier position.
“The biggest disappointment has been the team performance — it has been pretty dismal on our part.
“We wish we could point out one thing [that has led to the poor showing].
“We haven’t been able to produce.
“That’s been the most disappointing thing for all of us.
“We want to apologise to the South African fans for letting them down.”
South Africa have reached 300 only once‚ and only once have they dismissed their opponents: minnows Afghanistan.
Cricket South Africa president Chris Nenzani has promised that “heads will roll”‚ with Ottis Gibson’s likely to be among them.
Criticism has poured in from all quarters‚ not least from former South Africa players — despite them never having won a World Cup themselves.
“Those kinds of things stay outside the bubble‚” Duminy said of being slammed by former teammates.
“But guys will have relationships with past players‚ and a comment from them could affect the guys.
“But when you have agendas it’s out of our control.”
Sri Lanka have won only two of their six games but they have also earned points from two washouts.
They remain in the runnings for a place in the semis but will need to win on Friday as well as against West Indies on Monday and against India next Saturday to retain control of their destiny.
Duminy said the South Africans would be focused on improvement and not on wrecking the Lankans’ bid to win a second title.
“We’ve played good cricket against Sri Lanka; we know we can beat them.
“The challenge isn’t to kick them out of the World Cup.
“The challenge is to play good cricket.”
It was left to Sri Lanka Chandika Hathurusingha to sum up South Africa’s situation: “When you have no pressure to qualify you can come and play fearless cricket.
“Or you can turn up and just want to go home.”