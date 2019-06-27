Former Kaizer Chiefs star Pule Ekstein joins Azerbaijan side Sabah

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Pule Ekstein has joined Sabah FC on a two-year contract and will be playing his football in Azerbaijan next season.

His agent Palesa Mkhize told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the player jetted out of the country on Wednesday night to begin life in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

“Ekstein boarded the flight to Azerbaijan on Wednesday night to join Sabah on a two-year deal.

"He’s very excited to realise his dream of playing overseas‚” said an equally elated Mkhize.