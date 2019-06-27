1992 all over again as Pakistan take identical World Cup path

Twenty-seven years and a generation apart, Pakistan's World Cup bears striking similarities with their 1992 campaign - when they started slowly but ended up lifting the trophy in Melbourne.

An identical sequence of wins and losses, and other eerie parallels, have struck a chord with millions of fans who believe that Pakistan could be set to come out on top once again.

In both World Cups, Pakistan started with a one-sided defeat to the West Indies, before recovering to win their second game - against Zimbabwe in 1992, and England this time around.

At both tournaments, their third game was rained off and they then went on to lose their next two games and win the following two.