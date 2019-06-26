Port Elizabeth swimmers ready to tackle Spanish waters

Bay trio looking forward to some fast-paced action

By Amir Chetty -

Jessica Booth, 16, Flippie van der Spuy, 16, and Joshua Tucker, 18, were in high spirits as they prepared for the flight to the cosmopolitan capital of Spain’s Catalonia region.

