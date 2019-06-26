Bok coach Rassie Erasmus covers all his bases

Coach Rassie Erasmus’ naming of nine overseas-based players for a provisional 26-man Springbok Rugby World Cup training camp is a clear indication that there are many positions still up for grabs.

It’s also a suggestion that Erasmus is covering all eventualities with just under three months to their opening match against the All Blacks in Yokohama.

The two most interesting inclusions are flanks Marcell Coetzee and the uncapped Rynhardt Elstadt.

Both have essentially been operating as openside flanks for Ulster and Toulouse respectively – the same position as skipper Siya Kolisi.

A knee injury has left Kolisi in a race to be fit for the Rugby Championships.