Delron Buckley believes Bafana Bafana's performance against Ivory Coast was not as bad as many have made out‚ but wants the team to show more aggression and physical intent when they tackle Namibia in their second Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) pool match on Friday.

Former German Bundesliga star Buckley‚ who won 73 international caps and played at two Fifa World Cups between 1998 and 2012‚ says the structure of the team was good‚ but they were too easily bullied off the ball by the Ivorians in their 1-0 loss on Monday.

“There was a structure‚ the players knew what to do‚ you could see that‚” Buckley told TimesLIVE.

“I think with the goal‚ the defence just fell asleep for the second‚ which killed them.

“If the two centre-backs [Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi] were wide awake‚ it wouldn’t have happened.

"But it was a one small mistake.”