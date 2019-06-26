A number of players across South Africa will become free agents when their contracts expire on June 30‚ while others are already without a club and ready to be snapped up ahead of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL).

There is some top talent potentially available for nothing‚ with some players nearing the end of their careers and seeking one last contract‚ and others just starting out and hoping to be given another chance.

TimesLIVE looks at 10 players who could be signed for free in the coming days.

DARREN KEET

Age: 29

Position: Goalkeeper

The Bafana Bafana gloveman has decided not to renew his contract with Bidvest Wits and has set his sights on a move to Europe‚ with clubs in Portugal‚ Sweden and Azerbaijan reportedly interested.

The Portuguese link appears the strongest for the keeper‚ who spent five successful years in Belgium at Kortrijk.