Woolies water jokes flowed, but sadly the Bafana goals didn't
As South Africa hangs its head following Bafana Bafana's loss to Ivory Coast in an Afcon game on Monday, social media users have asked a question: could Woolworths have saved us the heartache and humiliation had it heeded Fikile Mbalula's call to give the boys some water to help them their opponents?
Woolies joined scores of South Africans on Twitter ahead of the match to wish the national team well.
"Huge day for Bafana Bafana! All the best to our boys for their game against Cote d'Ivoire. Let's go get our Afcon 2019 off to a great start," read its tweet.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula quickly jumped in and asked the retailer to hook our boys up with some "special" water.
Send them the water??? https://t.co/2xSaTdYINj— RSA Minister of Transport (@MbalulaFikile) June 24, 2019
Tweeps jumped in and joked about the endless possibilities the water could expose them to.
Hope you send them lots of water so they can win these one... ???? #BafanaKaofela— David Makaudi (@makaudm2) June 24, 2019
Woolworths water rose to prominence earlier this year after a group of young men posted a video of themselves drinking Woolworths-branded water, which caused their accents to instantly change after they took a sip.
The video went viral, sparking the infamous #WooliesWaterChallenge, which saw many South Africans sharing videos of themselves drinking the "special water."