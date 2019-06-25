Bafana Bafana's inability to get their attack working was the major flaw in their 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening defeat against Ivory Coast on Monday‚ said star forward Percy Tau.

Tau was among those in the frontline who could not get his game up to full flow in the searing heat of Egypt 2019's second Group D match-up‚ which kicked off in 37 degrees Celsius at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium.

The two teams dealt with the heat better‚ and managed a match at a better tempo‚ then Morocco's sluggish 1-0 Group D win against Namibia the previous day.

Without making excuses for Bafana‚ a reality is that the heat did affect them marginally more.

Bafana's gameplan relies on their quick-passing game‚ and in the few moments where they managed to get that together Ivory Coast looked uncomfortable.