AmaZulu coach Johnson hoping new man De Jong is a better signing than Tade

“He is also a lot younger at 22‚ so hopefully once he understands the level of South African football‚ which is higher [than New Zealand]‚ he will be another excellent buy.

“We believe he can bring something‚ but you know there is a period of adapting and the player has to accept the new environment that he is in.”

Usuthu must make up for the retirements of stalwarts Siyabonga Nomvethe and Mabhuti Khenyeza‚ who both retired in the last few months.

Johnson says De Jong and Majoro will be among a handful of new signings for the club as he looks to consolidate on two strong years for AmaZulu.

The club have also signed a new two-year deal with defender Tshepo Gumede‚ and retained the services of full-back Thembelani Sikhakhane on loan from Orlando Pirates.