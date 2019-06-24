Reavie hangs on to end PGA title drought at Travelers

Chez Reavie ended a near-11-year title drought Sunday, firing a one-under 69 for a four-shot victory in the US PGA Tour Travelers Championship.

Reavie couldn't repeat the seven-birdie back-nine surge that saw him power to a six-shot lead on Saturday, two birdies and a bogey were enough to deliver the American's second career title at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

With a 17-under par total of 263 he finished four strokes in front of Zack Sucher and Keegan Bradley, who both carded 67s for 267.

"It means everything," said Reavie, who won his only prior Tour title at the 2008 Canadian Open - 10 years and 10 months ago.

Since then the 37-year-old has been slowed by injury, including knee surgery in 2010 and wrist surgery in 2013.

"I started from the ground up, had wrist surgery, got a swing coach to help take pressure off my wrist and kind of slowly built my foundation -- and here we are," said Reavie, who was coming off a tie for third at the US Open last week.

"Staying patient, sticking to my game, hitting fairways and hitting greens and giving myself a lot of birdie opportunities," he said of the key to the comeback.

The 37-year-old withstood a charge from former PGA Championship winner Bradley, who birdied 10, 11, 13 and 15 to pull within one shot of the lead as Reavie - who had a birdie and a bogey on the front nine - couldn't find a birdie until the 17th.

After missing birdie attempts from 10 feet at 15 and 16, he landed his second shot at the 17th 14 feet from the pin and rolled that in, his cushion even greater as Bradley ended up with a double-bogey from a fairway bunker at the same hole.

"I had to stay patient today," Reavie said. "Keegan was playing great and I kept missing putts.

"I felt like I was hitting good putts and they just weren't going in. Finally I made one on 17 and kind of turned the corner."

Journeyman Sucher, who held the 36-hole lead, was two-over on the front nine but grabbed his share of second with five birdies coming home.

Vaughn Taylor posted a five-under 65 for solo fourth on 268, one shot in front of England's Paul Casey (65), Chile's Joaquin Niemann (66) and American Kevin Tway (67).

- AFP