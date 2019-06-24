Orlando Pirates have bolstered the technical team with the signing of goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen‚ who recently worked for Major League Soccer side San Jose Earthquakes.

Finland national Nieminen fills the void left by Andrew Sparkes‚ who left the role last month after a year in the job as he sought a move back to the United Kingdom.

Nieminen‚ 31‚ has an extensive coaching history already having started his career in 2012‚ and already worked on three continents.

“Nieminen received his Uefa A Goalkeeping license in 2016‚ possesses a degree in physical education and has a working knowledge of six languages‚ including fluency in English‚” Pirates said in announcing their new acquisition.