Hervé Renard has a lot of respect for Bafana Bafana‚ because he follows the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and knows that there are good players there‚ the Morocco's coach has said.

Morocco laboured to an unconvincing 1-0 win against Namibia‚ thanks to an own goal by substitute Itamunua Keimuine‚ in Sunday's opening Group D game played at a sluggish pace in searing heat at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium.

Bafana meet Ivory Coast in the second Group D fixture at the same venue‚ and both teams are likely to also struggle to play at any tempo at the same kickoff time‚ 4.30pm‚ when temperatures are still in the high 30 degrees Celsius.

Twice Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winner Renard woulkd have been relieved at his team's last-gasp win against Namibia.

He believes both Ivory Coast‚ on Friday‚ and South Africa‚ on Monday‚ will be tough opposition for Morocco.