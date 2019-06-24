Friends again? Robert Marawa, Fikile Mbalula appear to have made up

Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you, nor are your ears.

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and popular sportscaster Robert Marawa appear to have buried the hatchet.

Marawa took to Twitter to share a video of the two bantering.

In February, the two clashed on Twitter when Mbalula accused Marawa of supporting the EFF after he posted a short video from the Soweto soccer derby showing a helicopter flying the party's flag.

Marawa found the stunt entertaining, but Mbalula did not, and what followed was an exchange in which EFF leader Julius Malema also got involved.