Faf du Plessis 'embarrassed' by SA's Cricket World Cup display

Faf du Plessis almost apologised on Sunday.

Not for the way his team has played at the ongoing Cricket World Cup in England and Wales but for his inability to find more words to explain why.

“We keep making the same mistakes over and over again‚” Du Plessis said at Lord’s after South Africa lost to Pakistan by 49 runs.

“Our bowling has been the one thing that's been working at this tournament‚ and today was a well below-par performance — probably bar ‘Immy’ [Imran Tahir]‚ who was exceptional once again.

“But [it was] probably a five out of 10 performance with the bowling‚ and the same thing with the bat once again.