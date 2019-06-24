Chippa United U18 to represent Eastern Cape in Pretoria

By Amir Chetty -

Chippa United U18 will represent the Eastern Cape in Pretoria after clinching the provincial leg of the Engen Knockout Challenge at the Gelvandale Sport Complex on Sunday. In a tournament hosted by Glenville Celtic Football Club and with gloomy weather overhead, Chippa were made to sweat as they claimed a 4-1 penalty shootout win over 2018 winners Apex United.

