Chippa United U18 to represent Eastern Cape in Pretoria
Chippa United U18 will represent the Eastern Cape in Pretoria after clinching the provincial leg of the Engen Knockout Challenge at the Gelvandale Sport Complex on Sunday. In a tournament hosted by Glenville Celtic Football Club and with gloomy weather overhead, Chippa were made to sweat as they claimed a 4-1 penalty shootout win over 2018 winners Apex United.
