Bafana Bafana tackle Ivory Coast in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener on Monday‚ facing an opponent with players in the top five leagues of Europe.

There will be many dangermen to look out for in the Ivorian side‚ but TimesLIVE takes a look at five who will need special attention from Stuart Baxter’s Bafana side.

SERGE AURIER

Club: Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Position: Right-back

Caps/goals: 55/1

Rampaging wing-back Aurier might not have featured much in the English Premier League last season but remains a key player for the Ivory Coast and is a real danger with his attacking play from the full-back position.

Probably better going forward than he is defensively‚ the former Paris Saint-Germain player provides a steady string of quality balls into the box that Bafana will have to deal with.