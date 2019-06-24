Bafana Bafana have a proud record against Afcon opponents Ivory Coast

Bafana Bafana tackle Ivory Coast in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener on Monday‚ and do so having never lost to the west African side before in six previous meetings.

It is a proud record against one of the traditional powerhouses of the continent‚ even featuring as the side that the great Didier Drogba made his international debut against all the way back in 2002.

The Ivorians may have lost their Golden Generation‚ but remain a side packed with quality and a number of dangermen for Bafana to contain.

Here is a look back at their six previous encounters.

November 30‚ 1994

South Africa 0

Ivory Coast 0