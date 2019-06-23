Why Namibia would love to beat Bafana Bafana at Afcon

Namibia will aim to progress past a group stage at the Afcon finals for the first time‚ having exited in the first round without a win in their previous appearances in 1998 and 2008.

“Our expectations are very simple - we want to do better than what we have done in the previous two Afcon finals campaigns‚” former Cape Town Santos forward Mannetti said.

“And that obviously means that we need to start by winning a single game.

“We are very much aware of the fact that we are labelled as the underdogs because of the magnitude of the other teams in this group‚ which is already dubbed the group of death.

“We are aware of our strengths and weaknesses and our expectations within the group.”